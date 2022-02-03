New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Thursday woke up to a rainy day with an overall temperature at 12.4 degrees Celsius as of 8 am. IMD has predicted the city may experience the peak of rain intensity today, with downpour continuing till February 4. The temperature in the northwest and Central India is likely to rise during the next two days. However, there could be a fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida, Gururgram, and Ghaziabad may witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 kmph in isolated places.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram) during the next two hours (issued at 7 am)," IMD tweeted.

The weather forecast agency has notified Western Disturbances and its induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to move east northwards during the next two days. As a result, there will be high moisture feeding from the Bay of Bengal and adjoining north India on February 3rd and 4th. This is due to the confluence between the westerlies and southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.

Further, IMD has also predicted dense fog could be observed in the morning and night hours in delhi on 5th and 6th February.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in 'very poor' category with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 318.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 143 and 228 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha