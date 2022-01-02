New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Foggy weather continued in the national capital on Sunday as the temperature dipped below 10 degrees Celsius. The current temperature as of 8 am in Delhi is 6.8 degrees Celsius. Delhi is experiencing the chilliest weather as compared to other city-states like Mumbai and Bengaluru where the current temperature stands at 21 and 19 degrees Celsius. Earlier, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius and 7.0 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and Palam respectively.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is likely over Delhi from January 5 to January 7. During this time Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, North Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh may also experience rainfall.

As per IMD's prediction, the temperature in the national capital is likely to hover between 4.0 degrees Celsius to 8.0 degrees Celsius from the 1st of January to the 5th of January. The weather department declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature slips to 4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality on Sunday remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 343. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 176 and 286, respectively as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality in the national capital will continue to remain in the 'very poor' category for the next three days according to the weather forecast agency.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha