New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dubbed as the game-changer in the fight against COVID-19, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to give a green signal to American pharma major Merck's anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir soon. With six Indian pharma companies working to manufacture antiviral pill Molnupiravir, healthcare experts say the game-changing drug will give India an effective and affordable weapon against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report by News 18 quoting the chief of the Covid Strategy Group at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), data of over 700 patients has been submitted to the DCGI and the drug regulator is likely to give emergency-use approval to Molnupiravir really soon. He also said that Molnupiravir was one of the 24 molecules selected by the institute for repurposing against Covid-19.

“Three CSIR institutes have already developed the processes and technologies which we are ready to share with as Indian pharma companies to add to the capacity of their manufacturing in India,” he said.

“The United Kingdom’s regulator has already approved the drug. Now we have both global and local data to consider. I am hopeful that the regulator will clear the drug soon for Indian patients. The data of more than 700 people have already been submitted for consideration,” he added.

Molnupiravir, developed by global pharma major Merck, inhibits replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Covid-19. It is reported to have the potential to completely eliminate SARS CoV-2 from the body within 5 days.

Earlier this month, the drug regulator in the UK gave approval to the pill, which will be given twice a day to vulnerable patients recently diagnosed with Covid-19. It was in June that five major pharma companies announced a collaboration for the clinical trials of Molnupiravir for the treatment of mild Covid-19 in an outpatient setting in India. It was the first such collaboration in the Indian pharma industry.

Unlike Remdesivir, Molnupiravir will not only be more effective but will be affordable. While Remdesivir is injectable and has to be given to patients in hospitals, Molnupiravir is an oral pill that can be given in an outpatient setting.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan