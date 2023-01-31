Mentally Challenged Man Threatens To Kill Arvind Kejriwal Over Phone Call; No Arrest Yet

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a death threat over a phone call, the police said on Tuesday. A 38-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly threatened to kill Kejriwal by making a PCR call at 12.05 am on Monday.

No arrest has been made as the man is mentally challenged, the police said.

"We received a PCR call about the incident around 12.05 am. The caller was soon identified and caught. We haven’t arrested him as he’s mentally challenged. The matter is being investigated," DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said, the Indian Express reported.

Sources cited by Indian Express, the man works as a nursing orderly at the Guru Nanak Eye Centre in Delhi Gate. He is currently undergoing treatment at another clinic.