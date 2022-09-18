Mentality Of North India, Parliament Still Not Conducive For Women's Quota In Parliament: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) president Sharad Pawar has said that the "mentality" of north India and Parliament seems not conducive yet to giving reservations to women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies.

The former Union minister made this statement on Saturday at a programme organised by the Pune Doctors' Association where his daughter and National Spokesperson of Congress, Supriya Sule, were interviewed along with him.

In response to a question about the Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve 33% of seats in Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies for women but has yet to be passed, and whether this demonstrates that the country is still not mentally prepared to accept female leadership, Pawar stated that he has been speaking on this issue in Parliament since he was a Congress MP in Lok Sabha.

"The 'mansikta' (mentality) of Parliament, especially of North India, has not been conducive (on this issue). I can recall that when I was Lok Sabha MP in Congress, I used to talk about the issue of reservations for women in Parliament. Once, after completing my speech, I turned back and saw that majority of MPs from my party got up and left. This means even for people from my party, it was not digestible," he said.

The NCP leader also said that all parties should keep trying to get the bill passed.

"When I was the chief minister of Maharashtra, reservations for women in local bodies like ZP and Panchayat Samiti were introduced. It was initially opposed, but later people accepted it, "he added.