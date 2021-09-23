New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday released National Comprehensive Guidelines on post-COVID management to give guidance on long-term health issues. The guidelines have been issued to help health workers prepare for Post-COVID health complications in advance and give suitable treatment to patients.

This is the first such series of 7 modules released in India, providing extensive guidelines for medical fraternity. It includes a module for healthcare providers to deal with mental health, which is of utmost importance.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha