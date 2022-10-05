Men Tied To Pole, Flogged By Police In Public For Allegedly Pelting Stones At Garba Event In Gujarat | Watch

AROUND 10 to 11 people have been detained for allegedly pelting stones at the Navratri Garba event in Gujarat's Kheda district, injuring six to seven people. The police tied them to a pole and thrashed the accused with sticks, compelling them to publicly apologize to the villagers. Several videos were shared on social media platforms making rounds where it can be seen that the public is cheering the police’s action against them.

New India is Medieval India: Nine Muslim men are being publicly flogged while crowd is doing nationalist chant in Modi’s state Gujarat! pic.twitter.com/eQ1nd3o7ba — भारत -जोड़ो (@urwahid742) October 5, 2022

(Note: Jagran English does not verify the veracity of the video)

"A Muslim mob tried to disturb the Garba function in Kheda's Undhela village last night and pelted stones, injuring 6-7 people, sarpanch's car damaged and stones were also hurled inside the temple," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Gujarat's Nadiad VR Bajpai said on Tuesday, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

According to the DSP, the Muslim mob gathered outside the mosque while a Garba function, organised by the Sarpanch, was underway near the Tulja Mata Mandir around 11 pm. The locals have said that the Sarpanch had organised this Garba function to celebrate his victory in the elections.

"There were 150-200 people including women in the mob. The sarpanch has identified 43 people and gave a complaint against them. Around 10-11 accused have been detained for interrogation," DSP Bajpai added.

According to DSP Kheda, Rajesh Gadhiya, the group led by two persons namely Arif and Zahir, attacked Navratri celebration participants who "initially created a disturbance and later pelted stones that injured six persons". All the accused are being identified and strict action will be taken. The police have been deployed in the village and necessary arrangements have been made, he added.

"The Sarpanch had prayed and sworn to conduct five Garba if he win the elections, but several people had already planned to ruin it and pelted stones at us. This Garba started at around 11.30 pm and was completed in 2-3 rounds," the locals informed. The investigation into the matter is underway.