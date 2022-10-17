Men Climb Gates, Walls To Enter DU's Miranda House Diwali Fest; Students Allege Harassment | Watch

Students of Delhi University’s all-women college Miranda House have alleged that during an open Diwali fest on the campus, some men touted to be DU students from different colleges climbed the walls and gates on the campus for witness fest and then indulged in “cat-calling and sexiest sloganeering”.

There are multiple videos of the same, doing rounds on social media. Students of the prestigious college on their social media posted videos wherein these men can be seen purportedly scaling the boundary wall, roaming around on the campus and raising slogans.

A student claimed in a tweet they experienced “catcalling, and sexiest sloganeering” during the events on Friday as the men allegedly entered the campus forcibly.

“Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they outdo themselves every time,” a student tweeted.

More visuals of men jumping over the gates to harass women inside Miranda House. pic.twitter.com/wBdIO60ldS — Sobhana (@sobhana__) October 15, 2022

Also, another student from Miranda House alleged many attendees entered classrooms and responded rudely.

Meanwhile, the police in the area of the national capital said that the college fest was incident free and that no complaint has been received so far, they responded to the social media videos saying “some students (3-4) were trying to enter the college”, but they were stopped on October 14 Diwali programme remained “incident-free”. Also, the college administration did not comment on the whole scenario.

“Men from Ramjas College with their sexist slogan, ‘Ramjas ka Naara hai, Miranda poora hamara hai’. (Ramjas’ slogan, all of Miranda is ours. Despicable,” she added.

In its statement, the police said, “On 14 October 2022, there was a Diwali Mela celebration programme in Miranda House College and entry was allowed for all college students. At some point, a huge crowd gathered inside and so, for some time, the entry gates had to be closed by college administration.

“Some students (3-4) were trying to enter to see the Diwali Mela by climbing the walls. They were stopped and they could not enter inside the college premises. This is the video of that time.

“Pertinent to mention is that no complaint has been received as alleged by the school admin also. And also, the programme went very peaceful and incident free,” the police said in a statement.