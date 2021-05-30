The pictures, which were released by a local media outlet -- AntiguaNewsRoom, showed Choksi standing in a lock-up with swollen eyes and injury marks on his hands and other parts of the body.

Roseau (Dominica) | Jagran News Desk: Days after fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in the high-profile Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, was arrested in Dominica, his pictures showing him behind bars with several injury marks on his body went viral.

More photos of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in police custody in Dominica.



Notably, Choksi's Dominica-based lawyer Wayne Marsh earlier had claimed that the businessman was "abducted" from Antigua and Barbuda earlier this month and taken to Dominica where he was "badly beaten up".

"I noticed that he was severely beaten, his eyes were swollen and had several burnt marks on his body (apparently burnt by some electronic device)," Marsh told news agency ANI in an interview.

"He reported to me that he was abducted at Jolly Harbour in Antigua and brought to Dominica by persons whom he believed to be Indian and Antiguan police on a vessel he described to be about 60-70 feet in length," he added.

Controversy erupts in Antigua

Choksi's new pictures have started a controversy in Antigua and Barbuda where the opposition leaders are questioning the country's government over the handling of the case.

Harold Lovell, a prominent opposition leader, has said that Choksi cannot be extradited to another country as he is an Antigua citizen. He further said that the businessman's extradition to India is "abeyance".

"Although we are not on the side of Mehul Choksi, he is a citizen of Antigua and as such enjoys certain rights. There are cases against him and he should be tried for those after which a decision on extradition can be taken," he said.

Earlier, Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne had told ANI that Choksi will be repatriated to India directly from Dominica, adding that his country will not accept him back.

"We'll not accept him back. He made a monumental error by skipping island. Dominican govt and law enforcement are cooperating and we have informed Indian government to have him repatriated to India," he had said.

