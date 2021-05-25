Choksi was reported missing on Sunday at the Johnson Point Police Station. The Antiguan police also said that Choksi was last seen at about 5:15 pm (local time) on Sunday before leaving home in a motorcar which has since been recovered.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fugitive diamantaire, Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rs 14,000 crore PNB loan fraud and money-laundering case, has gone missing from Antigua and Barbuda, to which he fled in 2018. Confirming the report, his lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, as quoted by news agency ANI, said that the 62-year-old jeweller has gone missing and his family is worried and anxious about his safety.

Following the missing report of Mehul Choksi, the Antiguan police started searching for him but to no avail. The Antiguan police, as reported by ANI said, that they have conducted numerous searches for Choksi but no trace of him can be found so far. Choksi was reported missing on Sunday (May 23) at the Johnson Point Police Station. The Antiguan police further said that Choksi was last seen at about 5:15 pm (local time) on Sunday before leaving home in a motorcar which has since been recovered.

Police sought the assistance of the local public to find the whereabouts of Choksi and described him as being of Indian descent, brown in complexion, five feet six inches in height, heavily built with a balding hairline. "Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson Point Police Station or the Criminal Investigations Department (CID)," reported Antiguan Newsroom.

Mehul Choksi's advocate, Vijay Aggarwal, as quoted by ANI, on Monday said, "Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried and anxious and had called me to discuss. Antigua police is investigating. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety."

According to ANI, quoting Antiguan Newsroom, the Antinguan police have launched a manhunt for Mehul Choksi. It was reported that Choksi left his home on Sunday to go for dinner at a well-known restaurant in the southern part of the island and was never seen again. His vehicle was discovered in Jolly Harbour later in the evening, but no sign of him



Earlier, while speaking on the media reports regarding Choksi's citizenship revocation issue by an Antiguan civil court, his Advocate Vijay Aggarwal had said, "My client Mehul Choksi has clarified that he is very much an Antiguan citizen. His citizenship has not been revoked."

Speaking on the issue, Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne had said, the citizenship of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, will be revoked and he will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted.

An arrest warrant for Choksi has been issued in connection with the alleged Punjab National Bank fraud case. He was allegedly involved in stock market manipulation in 2013. Recently Nirav Modi, nephew of Choksi was ordered to be extradited to India from the United Kingdom to face charges of conspiring to defraud PNB of more than a billion dollars, a UK judge ruled.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan