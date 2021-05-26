Police in Dominica captured Mehul Choksi on Tuesday night (local time) after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued by Antigua and Barbuda.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him, the local media reported on Wednesday.

As per local media reports in Dominica, Choksi, who was reported to be missing on Sunday by a family member, will now be handed over to Antigua Police for which the local authorities were making arrangements. The efforts are on to hand him over to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the local media reports stated.

Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal told news agency ANI that the former's family was happy that his whereabouts were now known. "I have spoken to his family, and they are happy and relieved that his whereabouts are now known. Efforts are being made to speak to him so that one can know the clearer picture of how he was taken to Dominica," he said.

Police in Dominica captured Choksi on Tuesday night (local time) after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued by Antigua and Barbuda. For the uninitiated, the Yellow Notice is issued by the Interpol to track missing persons.

According to Antigua News Room report, Choksi had been living in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 after taking the citizenship.

Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank along with his new nephew Nirav Modi, was last seen going for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday.

His staff had reported him missing after his car was found. His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal had confirmed that Choksi had been missing since Sunday.

While Modi is in a London prison after being repeatedly denied bail and is contesting his extradition to India, Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018. The scam came to light subsequently. Both are facing a CBI probe.

Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, had Tuesday said that he has "no reliable information till date" that Choksi has fled the country and it was very likely that he was still in Antigua and Barbuda. He also said that authorities were "collaborating" with the Indian government, neighbouring countries and international police organisation to try and locate Choksi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta