New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed an affidavit in Dominica High Court against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

In its affidavit, the CBI claimed that was the "mastermind" behind a series of companies that conspired with officials of a bank to unauthorisedly raise credit by abusing bank procedures.

The central probe agency further said that Choksi has withheld the information from the Dominica High Court and has suggested that there are no proceedings against him in India.

"The Indian Court has also issued a Non-Bailable Warrant of Arrest on 17 April 2018 against Mehul Choksi, which could not be executed as he had already fled from India," the CBI said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The CBI also said that if Choksi, who is an "international fugitive", is given bail by the court, then he would continue his "evasion of law enforcement and the Red Notice issued by INTERPOL".

Earlier in the day, the Dominica High Court had denied bail to Choksi in the case of illegal entry into the island country after his mysterious disappearance from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda where he is staying as a citizen since 2018.

'Choksi cannot be sent back to India'

Though Choksi's bail plea was rejected by the court, his lawyer has said that the fugitive businessman cannot be sent back to India till his trial is going on in Dominica.

"Till his trial is going on in Dominica, he (Mehul Choksi) can't be sent back to India. We've been given the liberty to reapply for bail after we show our roots in Dominican society. There is no res judicata in bail," Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said, as reported by ANI.

Choksi, promoter of Geetanjali Gems and other famous diamond brands in India, had fled the country weeks before Rs 13,500 crore fraud in PNB allegedly involving him and his nephew Nirav Modi surfaced. His lawyers have alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma