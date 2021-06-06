Mehul Choksi declared himself to be a ‘law-abiding’ citizen in a submission he gave to Dominica High Court. He declined to accept that he evaded law enforcement in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, on run since January 2018, claimed in a Court submission that he left India to seek medical treatment in the United States. Choksi declared himself to be a ‘law-abiding’ citizen in a submission he gave to Dominica High Court.

“I have extended an invitation to Indian authorities to interview me and ask any questions that they may have of me in relation to any investigation that they are conducting against me,” Choksi told Dominica High Court, according to a report in Times of India.

The Times of India report added that Choksi declined to accept that he evaded law enforcement in India. “I did not evade law enforcement in India. There was no warrant against me by the law enforcement authorities in India when I left India to seek medical treatment in the United States of America,” the report quoted Choksi as saying before the Dominica High Court.

Why Mehul Choksi is on a run?

Choksi allegedly made Punjab National Bank issue 143 Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and 225 Foreign Letters of Credit amounting to more than Rs 5,000 Crore.

An LoU is usually given against collateral. However, in Choksi’s case, this was not done by the officials concerned of the Punjab National Bank.

In May 2017, sensing the alleged wrongs he had committed to defraud the bank, Choksi applied for Antiguan citizenship. By the time CBI registered a case against him in January 2018, Choksi fled India for Antigua as an Antiguan citizen.

What next for Choksi?

As of the present, Choksi is facing two legal proceedings in Dominica. While a court in the capital Roseau is recognizing the plea of the Dominican government that Choksi entered the country illegally. At the same time, Choksi has filed a plea in the Eastern Caribbean supreme court alleging that he was abducted, in which he is demanding to be sent back to Antigua.

Meanwhile, Indian investigators have handed the documents related to bank fraud allegedly committed by Choksi, demanding him to be sent back to India instead where he is a declared fugitive.

