Roseau (Dominica) | Jagran News Desk: Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, who went missing earlier this month from Antigua and Barbuda, has been admitted to a hospital, nearly 24 hours after the 63-year-old tested negative for the highly contagious COVID-19 infection, according to local media reports.

As per reports, Choksi, who is wanted in the high-profile Rs 13,500 Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, was admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital in the country's Rosea on Sunday night. However, there is no information on why he has been admitted to the hospital and if he is facing any health issues.

"I would not send fake media information. I am wary of the media, but that Dominica reporter has it right," his Antigua lawyer Justin Simon confirmed while speaking to The Times of India.

'Private plane in Dominica carrying documents required for Choksi's extradition'

Government sources, quoted by News18, meanwhile, have confirmed that the private plane that was sent to Dominica is carrying documents required for Choksi's extradition.

"We didn’t want to use an Indian plane due to technical reasons," the sources told News18 on asking why a private plane was used by the central government.

Earlier, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne in a radio show had said that the plane is sent by the Indian government, adding that it is carrying Choksi's deportation documents.

"Indian government seems to be going all out to make sure he is repatriated to India to stand trial," Browne had said.

New Delhi has beefed up its efforts for to bring back the fugitive businessman to India. According to news agency ANI, multiple agencies are in touch with Dominica and informed them that Choksi is originally an Indian citizen and had taken on new citizenship to escape the law in India after having committed a fraud of almost two billion US dollars.

It is reliably gathered that India through back-channel and diplomatic route has clearly told Dominica that Choksi should be treated as a fugitive Indian citizen who has an Interpol Red Corner notice against him and he should be handed over to Indian authorities for deportation and to face the law in India for his alleged deeds which have robbed the Indian public of billions of dollars.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in India for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run PNB using letters of undertaking.

