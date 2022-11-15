Mehrauli Murder: Man, Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Googled Methods To Clean Blood; NCW Seeks Report In 5 Days

DELHI police have arrested a man identified as Aftab Ameen Poonawalla for allegedly killing his girlfriend, chopping her body into 35 pieces, and throwing them at various locations in the national capital. The accused was sent to 5-day police custody by a local court on Monday.

Here Are the Most Recent Developments:

1. The National Commission for Women has sought a detailed report and demanded a proper investigation in the case. "It is a horrific incident. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked for a detailed report from the police. Proper investigation should be done, and exemplary punishment must be given to avert such incidents in future," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma told news agency ANI.

2. The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson, Swati Maliwal, took suo moto cognizance of the murder. The DCW chief has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police. "DCW has taken suo moto cognizance of the gruesome murder of a girl in Mehrauli, Delhi. It has been reported that the girl was living in a flat with her male partner," reads the letter.

3. The police said Aftab searched Google for ways to wash off all traces of his crime and mopped off the blood stains from the floor of their Chhatarpur residence with the help of some chemicals.

4. Aftab later bought a refrigerator from a shop and chopped the body into smaller pieces and put them in the fridge

5. Aftab, after stuffing her body parts in the refrigerator, used to dispose of Shraddha's chopped mortal remains in the forests of Chhattarpur over 18 days.

6. According to the police, the two of them were in a relationship and also quarrelled frequently, and things would often get out of hand.

7. "The two got together, via a dating app, in Mumbai. They were in a live-in relationship for three years and shifted to Delhi. Soon after they shifted to Delhi, Shraddha started pressurizing Aftab to marry her," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, Ankit Chauhan told ANI.

8. The police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later planned for the disposal of the body.

9. Police have seized the electronic gadgets of the accused, which will be checked thoroughly, and after verifying the gadgets and searching the history, they can establish a confession.

10. In September, Shraddha’s friend informed her family that there was no contact with Shraddha for the last two and a half months and that her mobile number was also switched off. Her family also checked her social media accounts and found no updates during this period. In November, Shraddha’s father, Vikash Madan Walker, a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra), approached Mumbai police and lodged a missing person’s complaint.

(With Input From Agencies)