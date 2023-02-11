Mehrauli Anti-Encroachment Drive: DDA Continues Demolition Amid Protest By Locals; Security Beefed Up In Area

THE DELHI Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday continued its anti-encroachment drive in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park a day after it began its demolition drive in the area triggering protests from locals and a blame game between the AAP and the BJP. However, the demolition drive was halted yesterday after the Delhi High Court directed the authorities to maintain a status quo on 400 jhuggis verified by DUSIB and listed the matter for further hearing on February 14.

Delhi| Residents hold protest against anti-encroachment drive by DDA in Mehrauli. Security personnel present at the spot pic.twitter.com/WcIycoqFA0 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

Top Developments From Mehrauli Anti-Encroachment Drive

- The encroachment drive began on Friday morning in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area in the presence of police officers. The DDA demolished two-three storeyed buildings that allegedly encroached upon the lands of various agencies including the Waqf Board, DDA, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

- The demotion of buildings triggered massive protests from the residents. The residents claimed that they were living in the area for the past five years and that the buildings demolished by the administration were not illegal.

- However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that the buildings were demolished as they were made on the land which was a part of Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The demolition drive comes a month ahead of a G20 meeting planned to be hosted at the archaeological park in south Delhi.

- Referring to the Delhi High Court’s order to uphold the status of 400 jhuggis residing in a nearby slum colony, as verified by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), DDA said that the court has not mentioned stopping demolition on all the plots. "Court has not mentioned all the plots, so will return tomorrow to continue the demolition of those houses," DDA was quoted as saying by ANI.

- Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the BJP over the Mehrauli demolition drive and alleged that the party is doing the same as the Britishers did when they were ruling the nation.

- Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of breaking its election promises of 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' by demolishing unauthorised slums and colonies as revenge for losing the Vidhan Sabha and MCD election.

- Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor shot back, saying AAP leader Pathak is an "expert" in giving "false political statements and misleading the people". There should be a "high-level probe" as to how registries of buildings constructed on allegedly encroached government land were done, he said.

- Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court in a separate petition also directed the authorities to maintain the status quo regarding a particular building in Mehrauli village which the plea claimed was not mentioned in the demolition order.

- "In light of the averments made in the petition that Ghosiya Slum Colony is a jhuggi cluster duly enlisted in the list published by DUSIB on its official website, which records 400 jhuggis, as also the 2015 policy and the fact that the respondents do not have instructions in the matter, the respondents are directed to maintain status quo concerning the 400 jhuggis verified by DUSIB, until the next date of hearing," Justice Manpreet Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.