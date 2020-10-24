Mehbooba Mufti had Friday said that the Indian national flag was in Jammu and Kashmir because of the state (now a Union Territory) flag and the Constitution of India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded action against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her "seditious remark" that she will only unfurl the Tri-colour after the Jammu and Kashmir flag is back. Addressing her first press conference after being released from the 14-month detention, Mufti had Friday said that the Indian national flag was in Jammu and Kashmir because of the state (now a Union Territory) flag and the Constitution of India.

"We will raise the national flag only once our state flag is back. The national flag is here only because of this (the Jammu and Kashmir) flag and constitution. We are linked to the rest of the country because of this flag," she had said.

Reacting to her remark, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take note of Mufti's "seditious remark" and put her behind bars for what he said was a "seditious act".

"I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take note of (the) seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars".

"We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted... and that is the national flag," he said, news agency PTI reported.

Referring to Mufti and other Jammu and Kashmir party's resolution on the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Raina said that the decision taken by the government of India can be reversed.

"I warn leaders like Mehbooba Mufti not to instigate the people of Kashmir. We will not allow anyone to disturb peace, normalcy and brotherhood. In case anything wrong happens, she will have to face the consequences," the Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief added.

Last year, the Narendra Modi government had scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. Following the move, the state flag of Jammu and Kashmir was replaced by the official Indian national flag.

