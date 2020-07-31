Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that it has decided to extend the detention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act (PSA) by three more months.

In its order, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said that Mufti's detention has been extended by three months and she will continue to stay at her official residence at Fairview Bungalow in Srinagar which has been declared a subsidiary jail.

"Whereas on the reports from field formations, the detention period of the detenue was further extended for three months vide Government order No Home PB-V 1137 of 2020 dated 05-05-2020; and Whereas the period of detention of the detenue is scheduled to expire on 05-08-2020 and Whereas the law enforcing agencies) have recommended further extension in the period of detention and on examination the same is considered to be necessary," the Jammu and Kashmir administration said in its order.

"Now therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by section 8(1) (a) (1)read with clause (a) of sub section (1) of section 18 of the J&K PSA 1978 the Government hereby directs that the period of detention of Ms Mehbooba Mufti... be extended for a further period of three months and she may be lodged in Subsidiary Jail Fairview Gupkar Road, Srinagar," the order further read.

This comes just hours after the Jammu and Kashmir administration released People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone from house detention. "Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon," Lone tweeted after getting released.

Mufti -- along with former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and several other leaders -- were detained after the PM Modi-led BJP government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. However, several mainstream leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have been released by the administration.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma