Srinagar/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Peoples Democratic Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was sent back to her Srinagar residence when she was en route to participate in a protest, a senior Jammu Kashmir Police officer told news agency ANI. "Police did not allow her to move toward the (protest) site due to security reasons," ANI further quoted the senior J&K police officer.

#UPDATE | PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was on the way to Press Colony in Srinagar to participate in a protest but police did now allow her to move towards the site due to security reasons. She is not under house arrest: Senior J&K Police officer pic.twitter.com/EsNBdaFWFi — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Earlier, news agency ANI had reported that PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest.

Peoples Democratic Party chief & former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar today. She was going to participate in a protest in Press Colony in the city: Sources



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/27axI6h2tW — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Mehbooba Mufti returned to Srinagar on Wednesday after completing her five-day tour of Jammu. Upon her return earlier in the day, she staged a protest against the alleged civilian killings and demanded that the bodies of the deceased be handed over to their families. Mufti held a placard that read “Stop killing us, probe Hyderpora killing, end impunity and handover bodies to family”.

The reports quoted police saying that two civilians – Altaf Bhat and Mudassir Gul – were killed along with a Pakistani terrorist and his local associate in an encounter in Hyderpora on Monday, where police added, an illegal call centre and a terror hideout were allegedly being run.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that Gul was an ‘active associate’ of the terrorists whereas Bhat will be counted among the harbourers of the terrorists, the IGP added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate also summoned Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Mufti Tassaduq Sayeed in a Money Laundering case. Mehbooba’s brother has been asked to appear at the Enforcement Directorate Headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday at 11 am. He was a tourism minister when Mehbooba Mufti was Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu Kashmir.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma