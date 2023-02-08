Mehbooba Mufti Detained In Delhi During PDP's Protest Against Anti-Encroachment Drive In J-K

PEOPLE's Democratic Party chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was on Wednesday detained by the Delhi police during the protest staged by PDP workers against the anti-encroachment drive underway in Jammu and Kashmir. She was detained while she was marching towards Parliament.

#WATCH | PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti detained by police during a protest in Delhi against J&K administration's anti-encroachment drive in the UT pic.twitter.com/3zovCMzxaT — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

Along with Mufti, several other PDP workers were also detained by the Delhi police. "There is gunda raj in J&K. It is being destroyed like Afghanistan," Mufti said as police personnel detained her and PDP workers.

Accompanied by scores of party workers, Mehbooba planned to march from Railway Bhawan to Parliament, where she wanted to inform opposition parties about the Jammu and Kashmir administration's "bulldozer policy". However, police detained her and took her and other party workers to Jantar Mantar. The protesters dispersed from Jantar Mantar.

"We had come to inform the public, opposition parties and members of the ruling BJP about the misery faced by the public at large in Jammu and Kashmir. If we can't go to Parliament, I wonder where we should go then. Does the government want us to get our grievances redressed at the United Nations," Mehbooba asked.

There is no rule of law that can be seen in Jammu and Kashmir and "we came all the way to Delhi to speak our hearts out. But it seems that here also the voice of the general public is muzzled," she said.

The PDP and other political parties of Jammu and Kashmir have denounced the anti-encroachment drive and asked the administration to stop it. They have said that it is affecting the poor.