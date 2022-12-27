Mehbooba Mufti Accepts Congress' Invitation To Join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra In J&K

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has announced her intention to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi when it enters the state. She informed on Tuesday that she has been invited to join Rahul Gandhi's ’Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“Ive been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India,” said the chief of People's Democratic Party in a tweet.

National Conference president and veteran politician Farooq Abdullah is likely to join Rahul Gandhi during the march as well. When the ‘yatra’ enters the newly created union territory, it will be in the last leg since its beginning from Kanyakumari in September.

Also Watch:

The yatra has so far covered more than 2,800 km through 10 states. Currently, it is on a nine-day winter break and will again resume on January 3 as it enters Uttar Pradesh. Several big names in the anti-BJP camp have been given the invitation to join the yatra, the grand old party said. Among those included are heavyweight politicians of Uttar Pradesh politics - Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary.

However, it is widely anticipated that Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary will skip the participating in the Yatra. Their parties cited "preoccupation" with their own programs as the reason for their absence.

On Monday, Mufti had saluted the Bharat Jodo Yatra for strengthening secularism and promoting unity in the country. She had also praised Gandhi family scion for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile KC Venugopal - General Secretary of Congress Organisation - along with other senior leaders of the party met with J&K Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to discuss about the yatra.

“#BharatJodoYatra is marching towards its final destination J&K. Held a meeting today with the Lt. Governor of J&K Shri. Manoj Sinha ji along with senior party leaders. Discussed the security arrangements and sought the cooperation of the administration," Venugopal tweeted.

(With agency inputs)