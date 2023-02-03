Meghalaya Woman Refuses To Accept 'Freebies' From Election Candidates Ahead Of State Polls

WHILE distributing by candidates before the election is common, a woman in Meghalaya refused to accept it and returned the gifts sent to her family.

Purity Phawa, who is a resident of Lumdiengjri in the West Shillong constituency, is the president of the women's organisation in her locality.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, she even told candidates' agents in person that she wants to elect legislators and not distributors.

Reportedly, Phawa's family had received freebies from the agents of ruling National People's Party contest Mohindro Rapsang and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Paul Lyngdoh on January 28 and 30 respectively.

"I was not at home when the freebies arrived. When I returned, my daughter told me that the candidates had sent us a pressure cooker and two sets of imported bowls on January 28 and 30," Phawa was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday.

"I called up the agents who had delivered the freebies and they confirmed that the candidates had sent the gifts. The UDP candidate sent a calendar too," she said.

The elderly woman claimed that she did not accept the freebies that was sent to her on Thursday and also asked the candidates not to distribute them if they want to become legislators. "Or else they can choose to become distributors," she mentioned.

Phawa also claimed that she would have a meeting with the district election officers on Friday in order to inform them about the freebies being distributed by a candidate in her constituency.

According to reports, Rapsang, a first time MLA of the opposition Congress who switched over to the ruling NPP of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma recently, has been reportedly distributing pressure cookers to the voters publicly in the run-up to the elections.

However, the MLA denied the claims and stressed that the pressure cookers are from his MLA funds.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya elections 2023 is scheduled to take place on February 27,2023 and the results will be announced on March 2,2023.

(With inputs from PTI)