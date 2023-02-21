Meghalaya Poll 2023: Polling In Sohiong Postponed After UDP Candidate's Death; New Dates Soon

THE ELECTION for the Sohiong Assembly constituency of poll-bound Meghalaya has been postponed following the demise of the state's former Home minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat. HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate from the Sohiong Assembly constituency died in hospital after cardiac arrest, the Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said on Monday.

"HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate of Sohiong constituency, died in the hospital after cardiac arrest. The poll process is likely to be adjourned in the constituency," Kharkongor, as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

After the death of the UDP candidate, the election to 60-member Assembly constituencies will take place on 59 seats. "The Election Commission will announce the poll date for the Sohiong constituency later. Now the election will be held in 59 out of 60 constituencies on February 27," Kharkongor, quoted by ANI said.

The assembly elections in Meghalaya will take place in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will be declared on March 2, 2023, along with Tripura and Nagaland.

Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly election. While releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' or poll manifesto promises, Nadda said, "We will implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and the salaries of the govt employees will be disbursed in time."

Earleir on February 15, the Election Commission introduced the facility of voting through the postal ballot in a bid to help senior citizens and the differently abled exercise their franchise, the EC on February 15 introduced the facility of voting through the postal ballot.

According to Election Commission, there are over 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80-plus voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters will participate in the upcoming elections in 3 states, the ICI said.

