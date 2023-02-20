Meghalaya Govt Denies Permission For PM Modi's Rally At Stadium, Cites Development Works; BJP Fumes

CITING construction work, the sports department of Meghalaya has denied permission to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold an election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the P A Sangma Stadium in the home constituency of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Soon after the announcement, the BJP alleged that the ruling National People's Party (NPP), along with the Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties, were trying to stall a "wave of the saffron party" in the state.

On February 24, Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to campaign in Shillong and Tura.

"The sports department has communicated that it will not be fit to host such a big gathering at the stadium as construction work is still going on and materials kept at the site may be of safety concerns. Therefore, an alternate venue at Alotgre cricket stadium is being considered," District Electoral Officer Swapnil Tembe told as quoted by the news agency PTI.

The Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, inaugurated the stadium built at a cost of Rs 127 crore, with 90 percent of the funds borne by the Centre last year.

BJP national general secretary Rituraj Sinha said he was amused how a stadium can be declared "incomplete and unavailable" for use for the PM's rally just two months after inauguration.

"Is Conrad Sangma and Mukul Sangma scared of us (BJP)? They are trying to stall the BJP's wave in Meghalaya. You can try and stop PM's rally but the people of the state have made up their minds (to support the BJP)," he said.

Sinha also asserted that, after seeing the response of the people to rallies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other campaigners of the BJP, the other parties have been taken aback.

A road show will be held by the senior leader, A L Hek, in the Pynthorumkhrah constituency in Shillong on February 24.

(With Inputs from PTI)