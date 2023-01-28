Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress Releases Second List Of 5 Candidates For Upcoming Polls

CONGRESS on Saturday announced the second list of five candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya elections 2023, which is scheduled to take place on February 27.

The list of candidates include Jhanika Siangshai, Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat, Chireng Peter R. Mark, Dr Tweel K. Marak and Carla R. Sangma.

Here is the list of assigned constituencies:

Jhanika Siangshai- Khliehriat

Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat- Amlarem

Chireng Peter R. Mark- Kharkutta

Dr Tweel K. Marak- Resubelpara

Carla R. Sangma- Rajabala

The results for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections will be announced on March 2, 2023.

The list of candidates comes three days after the All India Congress Committee released a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming election.

The party has fielded Shillong Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala from the Sutnga Saipung constituency, it said in a press release.

On January 18, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

According to the official schedule, the polls in Tripura will be held on February 16, while, voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland will take place on February 27.The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.

"The term of Assemblies of respective states in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are respectively due to expire on March 12, 15, and 22. The 3 states have 60 Assembly constituencies each," the CEC said.

There are over 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters, said Kumar.

He also added that there will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs and women staff. Women will be in command in 376 PS across Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

He also noted that the three states have "terrain-related challenges", and said that the Commission is commitment in conducting free and fair polls.

"The 3 states have terrain-related challenges, but the Commission is committed to participating free and fair participative accessible and ethical elections in these three states," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)