Meghalaya Earthquake: Mild Tremors Of 3.9 Magnitude Felt Across Meghalaya; No Casualties

THE NORTHEASTERN state of Meghalaya on Thursday morning was struck by a mild earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitudes on the Richter scale. The earthquake, which originated from East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya and was 46 km deep, hit the state at around 9:30 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. However, no casualties or loss of property have been reported so far.

The tremors of the Meghalaya earthquake were also felt in some parts of the neighbouring state of Assam including its biggest city Guwahati. This came three days after an earthquake of 3.2 magnitudes at the Richter scale struck Assam on February 13 and was epicentred in the Hojai district at a depth of 10 km.