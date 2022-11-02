Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Umiam

MEGHALAYA Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's helicopter on Wednesday made an emergency landing in Umiam. Flying from Tura to Shillong, the chopper had to land mid-way due to bad weather.

Sangma made the most of his time in Umiam as he enjoyed the "lovely campus" of Union Christian College (UCC).

Calling the stopover an "adventure", Sangma shared pictures and video of his time in Umiam on Twitter.

Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk & had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day! pic.twitter.com/kdCwUNMefD — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 2, 2022

"Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk and had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day!" he wrote,

The Meghalaya CM also met the staff of UCC and had lunch in the college canteen.

What an adventure!

•Emergency Landing at UCC, Umiam due to bad weather

•Enjoyed the beautiful scenery in the Campus

•Met with staff of UCC

•Lunch in UCC Canteen



The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely. pic.twitter.com/D4rMAzGYhC — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 2, 2022

Expressing gratitude towards the chopper staff, he said, "The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely."