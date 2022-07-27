Meghalaya BJP Vice President Accused Of Running Brothel Arrested From UP's Hapur

The BJP's Meghalaya unit Vice-President Bernard N. Marak, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the state police for running a brothel in West Garo Hills district, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday. Marak had gone absconding following a police raid earlier last week at his farmhouse in Tura.

Police said they arrested 73 people from the farmhouse and rescued six minors -- four boys and two girls. "Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. A team is being sent there to bring him to Tura," West Garo Hills District Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

Hapur Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker said Marak will be taken to Tura. "A police team from Meghalaya is coming here. He will be handed over to the Meghalaya police." Hapur's Pilkhuwa police took Marak into custody near a toll plaza at the Ghaziabad border upon learning that a lookout notice was issued against him.

The police in Meghalaya said the BJP vice president was asked to cooperate with the investigation and surrender at the Shillong Sadar Police Station but he had been evading arrest. A court in Tura had on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against the BJP leader.

Marak, a militant-turned-politician, has claimed he was innocent and alleged he is the target of political vendetta by the chief minister and fears for his life. The state BJP also backed his claim. However, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma rejected allegations by the BJP and said that the police action was based on evidence.

It is being speculated that in the Assembly elections due next year, the saffron party will field Marak against Sangma. The CM said that he did not issue any order to put the BJP vice president behind the bars. “This (arrest) has nothing to do with candidature or any individual contesting against anybody,” Sangma said.

Sangma said the police action and investigation came in the wake of statements of individuals who were sexually assaulted multiple times at the farmhouse. “From day one, whatever happened has happened according to the procedure. At no given time had there been any interference or any suggestion from my side on what should or what should not be done regarding this particular operation,” he said.

Police earlier said they rescued the minors based on a tip-off, and seized hundreds of liquor bottles and condoms, besides dozens of cars from the farmhouse 'Rimpu Bagan'. Marak is facing charges under various sections of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. He has more than 25 criminal cases registered against him since the early 2000s across the northeastern state.

(With Agencies Inputs)