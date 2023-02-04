Meghalaya Assembly Polls: 5 Lakh Jobs, Focus On Farmers, Digital Sector Among Key Promises In NPP’s Manifesto

NPP in their manifesto promised to create 5 lakh jobs and will work on employment generation for the youth if voted back to power. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE NATIONAL People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on February 27 to elect 60 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The results of the election will be declared on March 2.

The party gave a special focus on youth and farmers in their manifesto. Chief Minister of the state, Conrad K Sangma called the party’s manifesto a ‘people’s document’ and stated that jobs will be created in the tourism, agro-processing and digital sectors.

Here Are Key Takeaways From NPP’s Manifesto

- NPP in their manifesto promised to create 5 lakh jobs and will work on employment generation for the youth if voted back to power.

- "The people's document underlines NPP's vision to create 5 lakh jobs and employment opportunities for the youth. A special focus on entrepreneurship, tourism, agro-processing and knowledge/digital sectors in both the urban and rural areas of the state has been laid down,” NPP said in a statement.

- The ruling NPP, in its manifesto focused on entrepreneurship, tourism, agro-processing, and knowledge/digital sectors in both rural and urban areas.

- It has also planned the skilling of youths of Meghalaya through the establishment of multi-sectoral skill parks, exposure tours, and livelihood sectors

- NPP said that its primary focus would be on identifying and using the state's sporting potential by providing world-class facilities at the grassroots level.

- In addition, the NPP manifesto called for the creation of 1,000 Chief Minister's Facilitation Centers, which would provide government services to every village by employing a team of Village Community Facilitators (VCFs) to deliver the services to the last mile.

- It also mentioned that the government would build new roads and connect villages under the Chief Minister's Village Connectivity Scheme where timber bridges would be replaced with durable RCC/steel bridges.

- The NPP stated that the Chief Minister's Affordable Drug Centers were intended to provide people access to affordable medications.