Meghalaya Assembly Polls 2023: BJP Names Candidates For All 60 Seats, Alliance With NPP Off The Table

BHARATIYA Janata Patry’s Meghalaya unit has released a list of its candidates, on Thursday, for all of the 60 seats up for grabs in the state. The ruling National People’s Party had earlier this month released a list of candidates for 58 seats. The two parties are allies in the current government. However, their relations have strained in recently.

BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, has exuded confidence that it will win the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly polls. The saffron camp has launched its election campaign, named M-Power Meghalaya, across the state.

The party’s state President Ernest Mawrie will be contesting the upcoming elections from the West Shillong constituency, which is a non reserved seat. Senior BJP MLA Shanbor Shullai will contest from the South Shillong consituency which he had won in the previous election.

The people of Meghalaya are fed up with corruption and slow pace of growth in the state, BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha said during a press conference at BJP state headquarter in Shillong. BJP is currently part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance which is ruling the state.

“The people are suffering due to poor rural roads, powercuts for long hours and lack of basic facilities,” said Rituraj Sinha, as quoted by India Today North East.

“The central schemes are not being implemented in the state. People trust that PM Modi can give corruption-free, fast-track development,” Sinha added.

While announcing the candidate list in Meghalaya, the NPP had also released a document titled ‘Promises Delivered’. The document highlighted the puported achievements of the government. The document also talks about the promises it had made ahead of the 2018 election and fulfilled.

Meghalaya’s Chief Minister and Chief of NPP, Conrad Sangma will contest the polls again from the seat he had won in the previous election - South Tura. Former Meghalaya Minister and Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh, who switched over to the NPP has been given the party’s ticket to contest from East Shillong constituency.

West Bengal’s ruling party - All India Trinamool Congress - is also foraying into the upcoming Meghalaya state polls. After most of Congress’s MLAs in the state assembly switched over to the TMC, it became the de facto principal opposition party in the state without even winning any election. It will be entering the state polls from this position, making it a contender to look out for.

Former Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma will contest this election from two seats Songsak and Tikrikilla on a TMC ticket.

