‘No Say In It’: CM Sangma After BJP Accuses NPP Of Denying Permission To PM Modi’s Rally In Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA Chief Minister Congrad Sangma, on Monday, asserted that neither he nor his Party - National People’s Party (NPP) - was involved in the decision of denying permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura.

State’s sports department had informed the West Garo Hills district authorities, yesterday, that Prime Minister’s rally cannot be held in PA Sangma Sports Complex as the debris from construction work may pose safety concerns. Soon afterwards, the Bharatiya Janta Party accused the estranged ally and state’s ruling party NPP of attempting to prevent a “wave of BJP”.

Chief Minister Sangma later issued a statement decrying the statement of the BJP as false because the decision of giving permission for political rallies is taken by the Election Commission and district administration.

"All permissions come from the side of the Election Commission of India. So, there is no say from NPP or my side. Dragging our name into it is completely wrong. I was even denied permission for many of my rallies," Sangma said, according to a PTI report. He further claimed that incidents like these are quite common during election, however the saffron party is making it a big issue.

"The stadium has two parts. The first part consists of the football stadium, which was inaugurated. The other part, which has an indoor stadium and a swimming pool, is not ready and we have made it clear," he claimed, adding that Prime Minister’s presence could draw a huge crowd and it could have weighed on the decision of denying permission.

"It is a fact that when PM Modi holds a programme, the crowd will be huge. So, I feel that the district administration may have felt that since it is a natural turf, and if many people come, it will damage the natural turf and also there is no parking facility there," he said.

The BJP questioned how was the stadium not ready for the Prime Minister’s rally when it was inaugurated just months ago. PA Sangma Sports Complex was inaugurated in Tura on December 16, 2022.

(With agency inputs)