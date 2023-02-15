Meghalaya Election 2023: BJP Promises Implementation Of 7th Pay Commission In Poll Manifesto | Key Takeaways

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly election which is scheduled to be held on February 27. While releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' or poll manifesto promises, Nadda said, "We will implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and the salaries of the govt employees will be disbursed in time."

The assembly elections in Meghalaya will take place in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will be declared on March 2, 2023, along with Tripura and Nagaland.

Here Are Key Takeaways For Meghalaya Election

- The BJP has decided that the party will enhance by Rs 2000 annually the amount paid to farmers under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

- "We will give a bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child, and provide free education to girls from kindergarten to post-graduation," Nadda said.

- The party also promised to launch a support scheme of financial assistance of Rs 24,000 annually to dependant widows and single mothers to empower them.

- Two LPG cylinders annually will be given to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, Nadda said.

According to Election Commission, there are over 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80-plus voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters will participate in the upcoming elections in 3 states. the ICI said.