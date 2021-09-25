New York (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his three-day visit to the United States of America (USA) after addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The Prime Minister boarded his flight at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and he is expected to reach India on Sunday.

Here's a look at what PM Modi did during his three-day visit to the US:

Day 1:

Upon his arrival in the US, PM Modi met top American Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and invited them to India and explore ways to forge closer Indo-US economic linkages.

On the same day, he held separate meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. During his meet with Morrison and Suga, PM Modi discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region amid China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

Later, he also met US Vice President Kamala Harris and discussed the Afghanistan situation and ways to enhance partnerships in different sectors, especially the defence.

"In that context when the issue of terrorism came up. The Vice President suo moto referred to Pakistan's role in that regard. She said that terror groups were working there. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups do not impact on US security and that of India," said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla.

Day 2:

On the second day of his US visit, PM Modi met US president Joe Biden at the White House. He held discussions over several topics, including the Afghanistan situation, COVID-19 crisis, climate change and economic cooperation.

"Today's bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the USA," said his office.

Later that day, he took part in the Quad summit. Following the meeting, leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia pledged to work together for ensuring peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

"Collectively, we recommit to selling the free, open, rules-based order, rooted in worldwide regulation and undaunted by coercion, to bolster safety and prosperity within the Indo-Pacific and past," they said in a joint statement.

Day 3:

On the third and final day of his US visit, PM Modi addressed the 76th session of the UNGA. He took a veiled dig at Pakistan and said that those countries using terror as a "political tool" must know that it can harm them as well. He also expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan and said that the world must ensure that the territory of that country is not used for terror activities against any other country.

He also said that the COVID-19 pandemic is the worst crisis faced by humanity in the last 100 years. PM Modi also hailed India's coronavirus certification platform CoWIN, underlining that it felicitated the vaccination process.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India's commitment to start giving vaccines to needy persons in other countries, even as he gave a clarion call to manufacturers to "Come, Make Vaccine in India".

"For the last one-and-a-half years, the whole world is facing the biggest pandemic in 100 years. I pay homage to all those who lost their lives in such a terrible pandemic and extend my condolences to the families," PM Modi said.

