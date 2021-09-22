PM Modi embarked on a five-day visit to the US on Wednesday. His itinerary includes meetings with President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris and more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Taranjit S Sandhu, India's envoy to the United States, on Wednesday (September 22) listed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's itinerary during his visit to the US. These include meeting President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, attending the QUAD meeting, interactions with PMs of Australia and Japan, meeting with select industry leaders, and addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

PM Modi embarked on a five-day visit to the US on Wednesday. This is his first visit to the US since Biden assumed charge early this year. The two have met virtually on at least 3 occasions - the QUAD summit in March, the climate change summit in April, and the G-7 summit in June this year. The PM is accompanied by a high-level delegation including external affairs minister S Jaishankar and national security advisor Ajit Doval.

“The Prime Minister will participate in the Covid-19 meeting. The two leaders will have bilateral to bolster security, defense, and trade and also discuss Afghanistan, dismantling of the global terror network,” said foreign secretary Harsh Shringla during a press conference.

Furthermore, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of various companies in the US will call on PM Modi on September 23. These include Cristiano R Amon of Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Mark Widmar of First Solar, Vivek Lall of General Atomics, and Stephen A Schwarzman of Blackstone.

Meanwhile, in a statement just before leaving for the US, PM Modi said he will conclude his visit with an address to the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, and other important issues.

"I am also looking forward to meeting Vice-President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology," he said.

