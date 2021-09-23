PM Modi US Visit Day 1: On day 1 of his three-day US visit, PM Modi will hold a crucial meet with top American CEOs. He will also hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Washington DC (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Washington DC for his three-day visit to the United States (US) in which he will hold bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, take part in the Quad Summit and address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session.

Upon his arrival in Washington's Joint Base Andrews Airbase, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indians living in the US as people chanted his name and waved the Indian flag.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," tweeted PM Modi, who was received by senior officials of the Biden administration at the airport.

As PM Modi arrives in the US for his three-day US visit, here's a look at his schedule for day 1:

* The Prime Minister will first take part in the US CEO's meet. He is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with the top five US CEOs -- Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Vivek Lall from General Atomics, Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

* During his meet with the CEOs, PM Modi is expected to highlight economic opportunities in India. The meeting will likely begin at 7.15 pm IST.

* Following his meet with the CEOs, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The meeting will be held at the Willard Hotel around 11.00 pm IST.

* It is expected that the two leaders will discuss the situation in Afghanistan and China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Notably, India and Australia had held a 2+2 ministerial-level meeting earlier in September and expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan.

* After meeting Morrison, PM Modi will hold crucial talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building around 12.30 am IST.

* Earlier, PM Modi had said that he is "looking forward" to hold talks with Harris and would "explore opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the area of science and technology".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma