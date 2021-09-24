Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Following his successful meetings with Kamala Harris, Scott Morrison, Yoshihide Suga and top American Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet United States (US) President Joe Biden on Friday at Washington DC.

Besides his meeting with President Biden, PM Modi will also take part in the high-level Quad summit -- the US, India, Australia and Japan alliance. The situations in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region are expected to be the top agenda of the meeting.

Here's a look at PM Modi's schedule for day 2 of the US visit:

* At 8.30 pm on Friday, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. It is expected that the meeting will last for an hour. The two leaders will likely discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

* Following his meet with Biden, PM Modi will meet leaders of the US, Australia and Japan for the Quad Summit at around 11.30 pm. The meeting, which is expected to last around two hours, will also be held at the White House.

* After the Quad summit, the Prime Minister will leave for New York where he will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session at 7.30 pm on September 25.

What to expect from PM Modi's meet with Biden and Quad summit?

The situation is Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region will likely dominate the two crucial meetings. All four nations have expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

A top American official has told Reuters that the Quad leaders -- US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison -- will yield progress in several areas including infrastructure, health and cyber on Friday.

The official said that the four leaders will also discuss regional security, but stressed that security was not the focus of the informal grouping that has come together in response to China's growing power. "We have what we call deliverables in infrastructure, on broader health engagements on science and technology on the space, on cyber," Reuters quoted the official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma