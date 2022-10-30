Meet The Trio Whose Probe Landed Google With Rs 1,338-Cr Fine For Unfair Practices

The sanction was imposed because the tech giant misused its dominating position in several markets with its Android mobile operating system.

THE COMPETITION Commission of India(CCI)on October 20 fined Google Rs 1,338 crore for violating the Competition Act. The sanction was imposed because the tech giant misused its dominating position in several markets with its Android mobile operating system.These fines were levied by CCI in accordance with the proof offered by three young aficionados of the digital economy.

As reported by the news portal The Print, the decision was based on information provided to the CCI in August 2018 by Umar Javeed, Sukarma Thapar, both of whom were research associates at the CCI at the time and were 27 years old, and Umar's younger brother Aaqib, who was 24 at the time and a law student at the University of Kashmir.

According to Sukarma, under the Indian competition law, an individual can only submit information rather than file a complaint.

The CCI, after considering the information provided by Trio, launched an investigation in April 2019 into Google's behaviour in the Android mobile device ecosystem, which eventually led to the fine imposed by the CCI.

Google, responding to the CCI's decision, said, "CCI’s decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians and raising the cost of mobile devices for Indians."

On being asked the reason for their interest in submitting information against Google, Aaqib said that three of them were already interested in the workings of the digital market in India and the policies and laws governing technology were influencing consumers and tech companies.

The primary federal regulator of competition in India is the Competition Commission of India (CCI). It is a statutory body within the Ministry of Corporate Affairs tasked with upholding the 2002 Competition Act in order to foster competition and halt actions that have a notable unfavourable impact on competition in India. In circumstances where there is a threat to competition, the CCI investigates and looks into the matter.