Meet Shanan Dhaka, The 19-Year-Old Topper Of NDA'S First Women Batch

A 19-year-old girl, Shanan Dhaka, from Rohtak district in Haryana, was in the headlines as she secured the first rank among female candidates in the entrance examination for the National Defence Academy (NDA). Back on June 14, when the results for the exams were declared, Shanan stood in 10th overall rankings.

“Working in Army isn't a job but service. Once during an NDA mock test at school, girls wanted to sit for it but weren't permitted, given it was only for boys. Now when I recall that day, it feels good,” Shanan Dhaka was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I was an Honorary Naib Subedar in the Army, my father was a Subedar. My daughter grew up in Army surroundings, lived in cantonment areas, and saw how respectfully Army officers are treated. That is how she decided to join the Army,” said Vijay Kumar Dhaka, Shanan's father.

Further, female candidates will be enrolled in the NDA academy for the first time, her accomplishment has been hailed as monumental.

About Shanan Dhaka

Last year, Shanan enrolled in an undergraduate BA program at Lady Shri Ram College for Women. The 19-yea-old recalls her childhood days, where she grew up seeing her grandfather, Chanderbhan Dhaka, as a subedar, whereas her father Vijay Kumar Dhaka, retired as a Naib Subedar from the Army Service Corps.

“Growing up in cantonment areas, I saw the respect being accorded to Army officers. Plus the trust everybody has in Army personnel really motivated me to join the service. It’s an opportunity to serve the nation with unparalleled pride and honour,” Shanan said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

As per Indian Express, the 19-year-old has studied in the Army Public Schools at Roorkee, Jaipur, and Chandimandir (Panchkula). Meanwhile, Shanan has an elder sister, who is in the military nursing service while her younger sibling is in Class 5.