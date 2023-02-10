Meet Samedha Saxena, 9-YO Honoured As One Of 'World's Brightest' Students By Johns Hopkins

Samedha Saxena, the Indian-American schoolgirl, has been honoured as one of the "world's brightest" students by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY). Samidha is a Grade 4 student at Batter Park City School in New York. She was honoured by Johns Hopkins on the basis of a grade level test held across 76 countries for over 15,000 students.

She has been honoured for her performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test, or a similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search, the university said in a press release, as reported by NDTV.

Samidha is also one of the youngest students to qualify for the CTY global talent search program. She has achieved it at the age of 8 years, in spring 2022.

The CTY Executive Director, Dr Amy Shelton, congratulating her, said, "This is not just recognition of our students' success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far."

"It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things - in their communities and in the world," Dr Amy added as quoted by NDTV.

The CTY used above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and show them their academic abilities. According to the press release, Samedha was among the 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021–22 Talent Search year.

Besides Samedha, Indian-American prodigy Natasha Perianayagam topped the list of the world's brightest students. Aaryaveer Kochhar, a nine-year old boy from New Delhi, has also made the list of the world's brightest students.

Image credit: linkedin.com/in/mayank-saxena