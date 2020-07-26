Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Vinay Pandey, who has command over Sanskrit, Hindi and English, is the head of the Department of Astrology at the Banaras Hindu University and also the organisational minister of the Academic Council of Varanasi. Professor Vinay has published 14 research papers on astrology, architecture and rituals at the international level and 40 research papers and seven books at the national level.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The historic Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan will be held on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone. The Bhoomi Pujan will be performed by PM Modi amid massive security arrangement in the temple town. PM Modi will attend the historic event along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 170 VIPs and guests.

As per a Dainik Jagran report, the laying of foundation stone ceremony of Ram temple on August 5, 2020, will also be performed by Professor Vinay Kumar Pandey along with PM Modi. Professor Pandey, along with Professor Acharya Dal Ramchandra Pandey and Professor Ramnarayan Dwivedi, worked for the foundation stone ceremony at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi.

Who is Professor Vinay Pandey?

Vinay Pandey, who has command over Sanskrit, Hindi and English, is the head of the Department of Astrology at the Banaras Hindu University and also the organisational minister of the Academic Council of Varanasi. Professor Vinay has published 14 research papers on astrology, architecture and rituals at the international level and 40 research papers and seven books at the national level.

Born on November 20, 1979, Professor Pandey hails from Vishunpura of Kushinagar district. He is the eldest of among his four brothers and got his primary education at the government school of the village.

After receiving his primary education at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Kathkuia, Professor Vinay completed his 10th and 12th at the Gorakshnath Sanskrit School in Gorakhpur. He later did his graduation at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi.

Bhoomi Pujan likely to continue for 3 hours

While speaking with Dainik Jagran, Professor Vinay said that the Bhoomi Pujan will likely go on for over three hours. Speaking about his responsibility, Professor Vinay told Dainik Jagran that he is excited over his role and his family has wished him luck.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan will be held on August 5. PM Modi, along with several other politicians, will attend at the Bhoomi Pujan. According to Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, the shrine’s main architect said that the temple will be 161-foot tall, 20 feet more than the original design prepared in 1988.

"The earlier design was prepared in 1988. Over 30 years have passed... the footfall is likely to increase. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple. So we thought its size should be increased. As per the revised design, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," news agency ANI quoted Nikhil Sompura, an architect and son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple, as saying.

