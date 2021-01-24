Pooja Devi is a mother of three children. It is reported that her son accompanied her on her first passenger bus driving expedition on the Jammu-Kathua bus route.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: By breaking the stereotypes and challenging the gender role, a woman from the Kathua district has become the first female professional driver in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the pictures of Pooja Devi went viral as she was ferrying passengers on the Jammu-Kathua route, for the first time last week.

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, Om Prakash called Pooja Devi and has appreciated her for the kind of work she is doing. The DC further said that Pooja Devi has emerged as a role model for other women who want to choose the profession of their choice. He further said that she has challenged the gender roles and with her move, other women will be encouraged to pursue driving as the profession of their choice.

Pooja Devi is a mother of three children. It is reported that her son accompanied her on her first passenger bus driving expedition on the Jammu-Kathua bus route.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared Devi's picture on Twitter, and he added the caption that read, "Proud to have from district Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, the first woman bus driver Pooja Devi."

Devi in an interview said, that she always wanted to become a driver for a bus. She even talked about the struggle she went through to pursue the career of her choice. She said that she learned the driving from her maternal uncle, Rajinder Singh. After learning to drive, she applied for a license so that she could drive heavy vehicles.

Devi even talked about her regrets in life and said that she couldn't study much as she came from a poor family and that was a barrier in itself. She concluded by saying, "My father was a farmer. My family wasn't able to educate me, but I decided to take up driving as a career."

