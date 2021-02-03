Ayesha Aziz is the youngest student pilot of India who got the license at the age of 15 in 2011. She underwent training to fly a MIG-29 at Russia's Sokol airbase the following year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ayesha Aziz, a 25-year-old woman from Kashmir, stands as a great inspiration not just for Kashmiri but all the women out there who feel that they don't have enough resources to fulfil their dreams.

For unversed, Ayesha is the youngest student pilot of India who got the license at the age of 15 in 2011. She underwent training to fly a MIG-29 at Russia's Sokol airbase the following year. Later she graduated in aviation from Bombay Flying Club (BFC) and then obtained a commercial license in 2017.

Speaking to ANI, Ayesha said, "I think Kashmiri women are doing very well, especially in education. Every other woman in Kashmir is doing her Masters or her doctorate. People of the Valley are doing great."

Speaking further she added that she is happy to take challenges and despite the odd timings required by her job she is enjoying it. She further added that she chose this field as she loves travelling and is quite fascinated by flying. Also, this job is not like normal 9-5 desk job rather is quite challenging in its own way such as there is no fixed pattern and one has to be ready to face new challenges, people, weather and places. This is the only reason why she wanted to be a pilot at a very young age.

"In this profession, one's mental state should be very strong because you'll be carrying 200 passengers and it is a great responsibility," Ayesha added.

Ayesha Aziz thanked her parents, who understood her and supported her in achieving her dreams. Speaking to ANI, she said called her father greatest role model and added that without her parents she wouldn't have been able to achieve so much in life.

After achieving the first step, now Ayesha is focusing on her personal and professional growth.

