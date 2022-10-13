Meet Avinash Kumar Shukla, DU Graduate Who Sells Idli On Bike

AFTER working in some really prominent companies including Reliance Trends, McDonald's, Amazon and Uber, a Avinash Kumar Shukla is now selling idli-sambar on his motorcycle.

Shukla who is a graduate in Commerce from the Open School of Learning, Delhi University lost his father in 2021 due to heart attack and was unemployed for the last three months.

His story was shared by an Instagram user with the name, 'Swag Se Doctor' and is being appreciated by many.

The caption of the video reads, "Meet Avinash who is selling yummy idli sambar roadside in Faridabad. He is B.Com by profession and worked as team member in many multi national companies. He also served in Mcdonald’s. He is working hard by selling idli’s so he can feed his family. Show some help and support to Mr. Avinash by visiting his stall."

His wife hails from Chennai and the duo together prepares idli-sambhar for customers. A single plate of idli costs Rs 20 and his outlet is located in NH2 Near Sec. 37 Main Entrance, Faridabad.

While speaking about his journey, Shukla said, "While working at McDonald's, I came up with the idea of opening my own food business. And the idea of starting the business on a motorcycle came a few days ago as I do not have enough money. I was unemployed for the last three months and thought of starting a business on my motorcycle."

He further added that the bike was gifted by his father when he was in 12th standard.“I learnt from YouTube how to do small-scale work on a motorcycle. I saw a lot of videos of people selling idli-sambhar, dosas not only on motorcycles but also on cycles,” he added.

Ever since shared, the video has garnered more than 55, 000 likes with netizens appreciating his efforts.

A user commented, "Make a lot of progress son, may God give you success."

"Brother this is not a small task... It is better to take care of your family by working hard than sitting unemployed at home... May God help you," wrote a second user. "super bro keep going," said a third user.