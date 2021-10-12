New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Secretary (HRD), information and broadcasting (I&B) Amit Khare on Tuesday was appointed as adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been appointed for two years in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment Shri Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.) (JH:1985) as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prime Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India," an official order said.

The appointment has been made "On contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of re-employed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Here is a look at all you need to know about Khare, the new adviser to the Prime Minister of India.

Early life and education

An IAS officer of the 1985 batch, Khare was born in a North Indian Kayastha family and did his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hinoo (Jharkhand) in 1977 and then finished his Bachelor's with Honors from St. Stephen's College, Delhi. He has an elder brother Atul Khare, who is an Indian Foreign Service officer.

Professional life

In his career spanning 36 years, Khare held important responsibilities in the Government of Jharkhand and Bihar besides the Government of India. He served as the State Elementary education secretary for several terms and has also worked at the Ministry of Human Resource Development at the center. He helped introduce the National Education Policy 2020 which was approved by the cabinet in July 2020. He has also served as principal secretary to Jharkhand governor Ved Marwah, and as Collector and DM, Patna. He also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In December 2019, he assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Education (Department of Higher Education) with the additional charge of School Education.

Notable contributions

Amit Khare, then a Bihar-cadre IAS officer, was deputy commissioner of West Singhbhum district in 1996 when he stumbled upon the infamous Fodder Scam, in which Rs. 940 crores were embezzled in Bihar over many years. This led to successive chief ministers Jagannath Mishra and Lalu Yadav being imprisoned. Others convicted include the preceding DM of Chaibasa, IAS officer Sajal Chakraborty.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha