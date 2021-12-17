New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister of States for External affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Thursday inaugurated the 'free blanket bank' at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi to provide blankets for the attendants of the patients admitted in the hospital. The free blanket bank is an initiative by an organisation called 'Aao Saath Chalen' with the objective to provide blankets to the poor for free.

Delhi BJP's organisational General Secretary Siddharthan, Delhi BJP Treasurer and Aao Sath Chalen National Convenor Visshnu Mittal and several other eminent personalities were present during the inauguration at the RML Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Meenakashi Lekhi termed the initiative a very commendable step. She said that many times people who accompany patients fall ill due to freezing cold and lack of resources to keep them warm. She further said that the blanket bank can now cater to their needs and help them in avoiding cold weather.

कल शाम RML अस्पताल में मरीजों के परिजनों को ठंड से सुरक्षित रखने के लिए नि: शुल्क कम्बल बैंक का उद्घाटन किया एवं जरूरतमंदों को कम्बल वितरण किया।



आप सब लोगों का सहयोग है इसलिए ये सब काम सम्भव हो पाया है। pic.twitter.com/lWyqYOHdhx — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Visshnu Mittal said that that the organization is working on two levels. First, under the ‘Prasadam’ campaign, food is provided to the relatives of patients coming to the hospital for treatment, so that they do not go hungry. Under the second level, he said, free blankets were distributed among attendants of the patients to keep them safe. Mittal further said that the organisation is going to start Vastram campaign under which clothes will be distributed to the poor.

"Through the free blanket bank facility, family members of those hospitalised will be given quilts and blankets to be used during the night on the basis of recruitment slips. These blankets are given to them without any renting charge at night time and the beneficiaries have to deposit them back at the center in the morning", Mital said.

The free blanket bank was started in 2019 and was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Under the campaign, free blankets and quilts are given to the attendants who accompany the patients to the hospital. After use, the blankets are again deposited in the bank.

"This is a new beginning in the government hospital of Delhi, which will prove to be very helpful for the families of the patients. The government works to provide basic facilities, but every person in the society should extend their support and for this, the competent people of the society should come forward to help the disabled people and become partners in building a new India,” Om Birla had said at that time.

