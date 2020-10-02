Hathras Case: In the video, which was shared by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Praveen Laxkar can be heard asking the victim's father to comply with the government

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive outrage against the Hathras rape and murder incident, a purported video of Hathras District Magistrate Parveen Laxkar surfaced on the internet, where the district head can be seen issuing a 'veiled' warning to the kin of the victim.

In the video, which was shared by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Praveen Laxkar can be heard asking the victim's father to comply with the government and also said that the media persons will not remain here and only the administration will stand with them.

Sharing the video, Surjewala said, "Listen to what the DM of Hathras told the girl's father. 'The media is here today, they will leave tomorrow. They will all go away. Listen to the government.' Shame. Is this a threat or not?"

सुनिए हाथरस के DM ने लड़की के पिता से क्या कहा: मीडिया आज यहॉं है, कल नहीं रहेगी. सब चले जायेंगे।



आप सरकार की बात मान लो, शर्मनाक।



ये धमकी नहीं तो क्या है ?#डरपोक_योगी pic.twitter.com/R8j1kmDhVy — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 1, 2020

"Half of the media people have left today, the other half will leave by tomorrow. Only we will stand with you. It is up to you whether you want to change your statement or not," Laxkar could be heard saying in the purported video shared by Randeep Singh Surjewala.

However, as the video went viral, Laxkar, according to news agency ANI dismissed reports of his interaction with the victim's family and denied the negative rumours which are rife about his interactions with the kin.

"I met with six family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Their main point of apprehension is that the convicted must be punished and be hanged to death. I tried to allay their fears and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court," he added.

The 50-year-old father of the Hathras rape and murder victim, meanwhile, claimed that the family was pressurised by the administration and three members of his family were forced to visit a police station where the DM and Police officials made them sign some documents. The father of the victim also demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

"But we are not satisfied with this. My daughter's case should be probed by the CBI and monitored by a Supreme Court judge. We are under pressure from officials and confined to our home while the media has also been disallowed from meeting us," he said in a purported video shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter.

हाथरस की बेटी के पिता का बयान सुनिए।



उन्हें जबरदस्ती ले जाया गया। सीएम से वीसी के नाम पर बस दबाव डाला गया। वो जांच की कार्रवाई से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं।



अभी पूरे परिवार को नजरबंद रखा है। बात करने पर मना है।



क्या धमकाकर उन्हें चुप कराना चाहती है सरकार?



अन्याय पर अन्याय हो रहा है। pic.twitter.com/6lIW1hdvDc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020

A 20-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday in Delhi after she was allegedly assaulted by four men -- later arrested -- in the fields at her village in Hathras district on September 14.

She was cremated in Hathras in the dead of the night with family members saying they were not allowed to bring the body home one last time. But police claimed they had the family's consent for the cremation.

Posted By: Talib Khan