Measles Outbreak Kills One-Year-Old Girl In Mumbai, Toll Reaches 14

A one-year-old girl died in Mumbai due to measles on Monday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the girl died after contracting the highly infectious disease. She also had a ‘heart condition’, ANI reported citing sources.

After her death, the death toll in Mumbai rose to 14. According to the BMC, 78 new patients affected with measles were admitted to hospitals on Monday while 49 were discharged after recovery.

According to an official, as many as 22 cases of measles were reported on Thursday in Mumbai and reportedly nine deaths were also recorded.

"Reported cases of measles are increasing. The high-risk area is Mumbai-East. A few other parts of Mumbai have also reported an increasing number of cases. A total of 22 outbreaks and nine deaths have been reported in Mumbai," ANI quoted BMC's executive health officer as saying.

On Wednesday, BMC officials stated that an 8-month-old succumbed to the disease.

Ahead of rapidly rising measles cases, the BMC urged Mumbaikars to get their children vaccinated. "In view of the measles outbreak in Mumbai, all the citizens are requested to vaccinate their children between 9 months and 5 years of age," read an official statement.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also caused low routine immunisation of children. According to WHO data of November 23, 2022, nearly 40 million children globally missed a measles vaccine dose last year. As a result, there were an estimated nine million measles cases and 1,28,000 deaths in 2021.

Measles is a highly infectious childhood illness caused by a virus. Although, the outbreak can be prevented with the use of vaccines. The illness is also known as Rubeola which spreads easily and can be serious and even fatal for small children.

The disease kills more than 2 lakh people in a year as per estimates while death rates have been falling as many children are receiving the measles vaccine.