Measles Outbreak Hits Mumbai, 13 New Cases Reported, Tally Rises To 233; Centre Rushes Team

AMID rising measles cases, Mumbai has logged 13 new cases of measles and one death related to the disease, taking the infection tally this year so far to 233 on Wednesday. The fatality toll rose to 12, the release from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

Acting upon the matter, the Centre has asked states to consider administering an additional dose of measles and rubella vaccines to all children aged nine months to five years, in vulnerable areas. Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Maharashtra are the several states where measles cases have recently surged.

According to a BMC release, as many as 30 new measles patients were admitted to civic or state-run hospitals in the city on Wednesday while 22 patients were discharged. The release on Wednesday said that 156 suspected measles cases were found during the BMC's surveys. The viral disease is more common among children.

On Tuesday, an eight-month-old baby from neighbouring Bhiwandi, who was infected with measles, died in a city hospital, taking the toll in the city this year so far to 12, the BMC, as quoted by PTI said.

The child developed rashes all over the body on November 20 and was admitted to a BMC hospital on Tuesday evening but died within a few hours, the official statement said. However, the cause of death will be ascertained after an autopsy.

As many as 3,534 suspected measles cases have been reported so far this year, with 156 new suspected cases with synonyms like fever and rash coming to light. In a 24-hour period, civic officials checked more than 3.04 lakh residences.

In 11 of the 24 civic wards, a measles outbreak has been detected in 22 places. However, the BMC reported that the 13 new confirmed cases came from seven different wards, including A ward in South Mumbai.

Presently, measles patients are admitted to eight city hospitals: Kasturba Hospital, Shivaji Nagar Maternity Home, Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Shatabdi Hospital, Kurla Bhabha Hospital, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule hospital, Borivali, and Seven Hills Hospital, PTI reported.