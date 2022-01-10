Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Shubhdarshini Tripathi presenting her credentials to President Kassym Jomart Tokayev in June 2021 | Embassy of India, Nur-Sultan

New Delhi/Almaty | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reacted to the recent developments in Kazakhstan, saying that it is closely following recent developments in the Central Asian country. Over 150 people were killed in the violent demonstrations concerning increased fuel prices which quickly amplified into anti-establishment protests rocking the former Soviet Republic for the entirety of last week.

The country remains under state of emergency, however, the President’s Office maintained that the law and order has been restored in the country.

“We express our deepest condolences to families of innocent victims who have lost lives in the violence. As a close and friendly partner of Kazakhstan, we look forward to an early stabilization of the situation,” Ministry of External Affairs said.

The MEA said that the security of Indian nationals in Kazakhstan has been ensured.

“Coordination with authorities has helped ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals. They are advised to follow local security instructions and get in touch with the Embassy of India for any assistance,” Ministry of External Affairs said.

As per available information, Air Bubble flights on the sector Almaty-Delhi-Almaty have started from 16 December 2021. Air Astana operates three flights in a week (Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday) between Delhi and Almaty.

People in Kazakhstan on the first day of 2022 woke up with the news of doubling of the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) that people use the most to power their cars. Residents from western oil town of Zhanaozen banded into protests which soon got spread across the country.

No protest leaders emerged despite some demonstrations comprising of as many as 10,000 people.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday had said that he authorised police and the military to shoot to kill to restore order.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said on Sunday that the order had been restored as authorities regained the control of the buildings that were earlier occupied by the demonstrators. Tokayev claimed that the demonstrations were stoked by “terrorists” with foreign backing. The statement from President’s office on Sunday said that the detentions included “a sizable number of foreign nationals”.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma