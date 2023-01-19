MEA Asks Pakistan To Probe 'Sexual Harassment' Of Indian Woman At High Commission In Delhi

INDIA has taken a "strong note" of the alleged sexual harassment of an Indian woman inside the Pakistan High Commission premises, said Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing on Thursday.

In response to a question in reference to an Indian national's complaint regarding sexual harassment in Pakistan High Commission, Arindam Bagchi said, "The ministry has taken strong note of this complaint. We have raised the issue with Pakistan high commission authorities and we have asked them to investigate the matter."

"We have also seen in recent days the statement by Pakistan foreign ministry that they are looking into the case," he added.

This came after a female academician from Punjab accused some senior staff of the Pakistan High Commission of the visa section in Delhi of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment. The woman had applied for a visa to visit Pakistan and had booked an online visa appointment with the Pakistan High Commission.

She alleged that during this time another employee came and started asking her personal questions, which made her uncomfortable. The female academician claimed that the employee asked her, "Why am I not married? How do I live without marriage? What do I do for my sexual desire?"

She then mentioned that she tried changing the topic as she become uncomfortable, however, the Pak official continued asking the same questions.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson said it is looking into allegations by an Indian woman against a Pakistani official at their mission in New Delhi, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said all their diplomatic staff are strictly instructed to conduct themselves professionally.

"We attach high importance to proper etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants. All our diplomatic staff is under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally," The Express Tribune quoted Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as saying.

"While we are looking into this case, we are surprised at its timing and the manner in which it has been raised. There are robust mechanisms in place for the redressal of all public grievances. There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our Missions," Mumtaz Zahra Baloch added.

(With inputs from ANI)